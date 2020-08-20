Police rescue three-foot long snake in north-east town

North-east police undertook a slimy mission today, rescuing an escaped snake.
The slithering serpent was described as “three foot” long by worried Elgin residents who spotted it in the town centre.
Officers were quick on the scene and discovered the slimy snake shopping for goods.
PCs Rennie and Stockwell rescued it and swiftly reunited him with his concerned owner.
They say two days are never the same in the police – today PCs Rennie & Stockwell attended a report of a ‘3 foot’ snake found in Elgin town centre where they met this guy! Glad to say he was swiftly reunited with a concerned owner.#KeepingPeopleSafe #KeepingReptilesSafeToo pic.twitter.com/RP8xBH2YjV
— Moray Police (@MorayPolice) August 20, 2020
