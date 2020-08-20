Show Links
Police rescue three-foot long snake in north-east town

by David Walker
20/08/2020, 7:22 pm Updated: 20/08/2020, 8:49 pm
© Police Scotland/FBAn officer with the snake
North-east police undertook a slimy mission today, rescuing an escaped snake.

The slithering serpent was described as “three foot” long by worried Elgin residents who spotted it in the town centre.

Officers were quick on the scene and discovered the slimy snake shopping for goods.

PCs Rennie and Stockwell rescued it and swiftly reunited him with his concerned owner.