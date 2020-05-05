Police rescue stranded seal in Aberdeen

Police were called into action to help a stranded baby seal in Aberdeen.

The straying mammal had to be herded back into the sea by two British Transport Police officers at Cove.

Cracking work by PC's Lawson and Hodge at #Aberdeen tonight – a stranded baby seal expertly herded back into the sea at #Cove using a leg strap and a baton (lots of waving, no hitting!) What did they learn? Seals have sharp teeth, and chew leg straps 🙄 pic.twitter.com/SFrFbo1C5l — BTP North Scotland (@BTPNorthScot) May 5, 2020

They “expertly” herded the pup back towards the water by using a leg strap and a baton.

British Transport Police tweeted about the incident. The force said: “Cracking work by PC’s Lawson and Hodge at Aberdeen tonight.

“A stranded baby seal expertly herded back into the sea at Cove using a leg strap and baton. Lots of waving, no hitting.”