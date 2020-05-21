Police renew witness appeal after girl approached by man in Aberdeen

Police in Aberdeen are continuing to appeal for help to trace a man who approached a teenage girl in a city community.

The incident happened in the Midstocket Road area, near to Raeden Park Road, at around 11.20am on Saturday.

The man, described as being black and around 20 to 30 years old, was in a black three-door hatchback which possibly had tinted rear windows.

Police say the man tried to engage the girl in conversation after driving along Argyll Place.

After the incident, in which no physical contact was made, the vehicle turned off Midstocket Road before North Anderson Drive.

Detective Sergeant Craig Currie said: “I would like to thank the community for their assistance in this investigation and renew our appeal for any witnesses who were in the area and may have saw this car and the occupant.

“I would also be keen to speak with any motorists who may have being driving in the area at the time of the incident and have dashcam footage that may assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1667 of May 16.