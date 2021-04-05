Police renew appeal to trace missing north-east man

Police in Aberdeen have renewed an appeal for information to trace a man reported missing last week.

Robert Tytler, also known as Bob, was last seen on Tuesday March 30 near Millbank House in Aberdeen.

He was reported missing the next day.

MISSING PERSON – ROBERT TYTLERPolice in Aberdeen have re-issued their appeal regarding Robert Tytler, known as Bob… Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, April 4, 2021

The 63-year-old is known to travel throughout the Grampian area, as well as further afield, and will often sleep rough.

Mr Tytler is also thought to have links to both Glasgow and Edinburgh.

He was seen wearing a black cagoule, a green t-shirt, black canvas trainers and black jeans.

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.