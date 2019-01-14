Monday, January 14th 2019 Show Links
Police renew appeal for north-east man who went missing a year ago

by Emma Morrice
14/01/2019, 7:41 am
William Ritchie 90, of Fraserburgh
Officers have renewed an appeal for a missing north-east man who was last seen more than a year ago.

William Ritchie, 90, from Fraserburgh, was reported missing a year ago today.

William, who is also known as Bill, was last seen on December 21, after being captured on CCTV at Asda.

CCTV captured at Asda of William Ritchie

Detective Inspector Buchan said: “It is extremely frustrating for us all not knowing exactly what happened to Bill but we will continue to act on any new information that we receive and the inquiry surrounding a missing person is never closed.”

