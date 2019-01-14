Police renew appeal for north-east man who hasn’t been seen for a year

Officers have renewed an appeal for a missing north-east man who was last seen more than a year ago.

William Ritchie, 90, from Fraserburgh, was reported missing a year ago today.

William, who is also known as Bill, was last seen on December 21, after being captured on CCTV at Asda.

Detective Inspector Buchan said: “It is extremely frustrating for us all not knowing exactly what happened to Bill but we will continue to act on any new information that we receive and the inquiry surrounding a missing person is never closed.”