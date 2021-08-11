Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Police remind dog owners to keep pets on lead at nature reserve after duckling killed

By Shona Gossip
11/08/2021, 6:24 pm Updated: 11/08/2021, 6:29 pm
The alleged incident happened at Forvie Nature Reserve. Picture: Ruairidh Finlayson
A 37-year-old man has been charged after a duckling was killed at a north-east nature reserve.

Police are now reminding all dog owners that their pets must be kept on a lead at Forvie Nature Reserve, near Newburgh, following the alleged incident.

Constable Scott Harris, from the Formartine community policing team, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who helped us with this inquiry. I would appeal to the public to continue to continue to report wildlife crime. Offences of this nature are serious and will not be tolerated.”

The man has been reported to the procurator fiscal.