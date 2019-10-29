Police release picture in bid to help find missing Aberdeen man

Officers searching for a missing Aberdeen man have released an image in a bid to trace him.

Piotr Janik was last seen around 4pm on Sunday at Strawberry Bank Parade.

The 27-year-old is white, around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build.

He has short dark hair, brown eyes and speaks with a Polish accent.

When Piotr was last seen he was wearing navy jeans and a t-shirt.

Inspector Chris Kerr, from North East Division, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Piotr’s welfare and are anxious to trace him safe and well as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen him, or who has any information about his whereabouts, to contact us on 101, quoting incident 3948 of 28 October.”