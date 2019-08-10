Police release new images in search for missing Aberdeen man

Police have released new images as part of their search for a missing Aberdeen man.

Keith Roger, 52, was reported missing yesterday and was last seen at about 1.30pm yesterday at Aberdeen Bus Station at Union Square.

Police have now released two new images of Mr Rogers at Union Square.

A Ford Ka he has accessed to was found to be involved in a collision yesterday morning.

Officers were called to the scene on the B993 Kemnay and Monymusk road at 5.05am.

Police have said there are concerns for Mr Roger’s welfare.

He is described as 5ft 10in tall and of medium build.

He has close cropped grey/white hair which is balding.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, dark jeans and black and white trainers.

Chief Inspector David Howieson said: “As time passes, concerns naturally increase for the welfare of Mr Roger.

“The new images released show him in Aberdeen on Friday afternoon and I would ask anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0547 of August 9.”