Police release new image as concerns grow for missing north-east woman

Police have released an updated photo as concerns grow for a missing north-east woman.

Gillian White was last seen in the Banff area at around 1.45pm yesterday afternoon.

The 53-year-old is around 5ft 5ins tall, medium build with grey curly hair.

The CCTV image was taken at Aberdeen Bus Station at around 3.55pm yesterday.

Gillian may be wearing a waist length, black puffa-style jacket with a black fur hood.

Inquiry Officer Sergeant Graeme Cupples said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Gillian’s welfare and so I would appeal to anyone who may have seen her yesterday or today to get in contact with us.

“Gillian doesn’t have access to a vehicle but may have taken public transport.

“Anyone with information or thinks they have seen Gillian should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4771 of 6 June.”