Police release images of jewellery stolen from north-east home

Images of the rings, necklaces and a watch stolen from a north-east home have been released.

The items, listed below, were taken from a property in the Woodland of Durris area between 11am and 12.30pm on Tuesday July 2.

Gold and white gold Rolex watch

Diamond and white gold ring, earring and necklace set

Diamond engagement ring

Gold dolphin necklace

Gold and diamond bracelet

Officers are appealing for anyone has seen the jewellery, or who has dash cam footage from the area around the time of the theft, to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said: “This incident has understandably been very distressing for the property owners and we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been driving in the area and have dash cam footage to check this and contact police.

“In addition I would ask that anyone who has been offered items for sale checks their authenticity and if in doubt contact the police.

“Officers can be contacted on 101 using reference number CF0166140719. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”