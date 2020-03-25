Police release image of man they want to talk to in connection with Aberdeen ‘incident’

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an incident in Aberdeen.

The incident happened in the Rosemount area between 5am and 7am on Sunday December 22. Police could not provide details on the nature of the case.

The man is described as being in his mid-to-late 20s, of a medium build. He wore a dark jacket with a light-coloured collar, dark cargo trousers and dark trainers with a white sole.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Graham Crawford said: “If anyone has any information which may assist our investigation please come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous