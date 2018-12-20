Video: Police release helicopter footage in search for missing Aberdeen teenager Liam Smith

Officers searching for missing Aberdeen teenager Liam Smith have released footage captured by the police helicopter of the challenging terrain the specialist teams face in their search.

The 16-year-old Westhill Academy pupil was seen on CCTV entering Union Square shopping centre before boarding a 202 Stagecoach bus at 1.11pm at Aberdeen Bus Station on Saturday November 17.

Search teams are covering large expanses of challenging terrain in the Crathes area.

Liam is described as white, around 6ft 4ins tall and of slim build. He has short brown hair and walks with a distinctive gait. When he was last seen he was carrying a camouflage North Face rucksack and was wearing Nike Air Max trainers.

He bought Lucozade, Jaffa Cakes and Dairy Milk at Sainsbury’s before he boarded a 202 Stagecoch Bus for Deeside at 1.11pm on Saturday, 17 November. It is believed he got off the bus in the Crathes area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1302.