Police release CCTV images of missing north-east man Alan Morrison

Specialist police officers are continuing to search for missing north-east man Alan Morrison who was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Today marks one week since the 47-year-old’s family reported him missing after they became concerned they had not seen or heard from him in more than two weeks.

Inquiries have been ongoing in the vicinity of his home at Lawson Place, Buckie, to establish his last movements, with searches also launched in the area by specialist teams focusing on the Burn of Buckie and the coastline.

New images of Alan have been released today of him at McColl’s store at St Andrew’s Square on the day he was last seen.

Detective Inspector Norman Stevenson said: “We continue to carry out extensive inquiries and searches to trace Alan and as more time passes our concerns for him grow. It is concerning for anyone to be missing for such a long period but even more so in this case given that he wasn’t in touch with any of his family or friends from Christmas Day onwards.

“I continue to ask people who live in Buckie to check their gardens, sheds and any outbuildings to make sure that Alan hasn’t taken shelter. In addition if you are out walking in the area please keep an eye out for any sign of activity. We know of a couple of routes that he might normally take including from his home heading west towards the cemetery, and another down to the coast towards Buckie Harbour.

“Our searches continue involving specialist search teams, the dive unit and dog unit and we will also have assistance from the Police Scotland helicopter. I would like to thank those who have been in touch already with information and ask that anyone else who can assist to get in touch as soon as possible.

“I also appeal to Alan directly if he sees or hears this to please get in touch with your family, a friend or the police to let us know you are safe and well. Your family is extremely anxious to hear from you.”

Alan is described as being around 5ft 9, of a medium build with short dark and grey receding hair and a beard. He is believed to be wearing dark Adidas Samba trainers, a long-sleeved dark T-shirt, a navy padded jacket and could also be wearing a beanie hat and gloves. He is also a heavy smoker.

Anyone with information should call Police on 101 quoting ref. no. 2636 of Jan 11.