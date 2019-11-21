Police release CCTV images more than a year after man and woman attacked and robbed in Aberdeen

CCTV images of two men wanted following a robbery in Aberdeen last year have been released.

Officers have now published images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the attack on Marchburn Drive, Northfield, at 7pm on Saturday November 17 2018.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Tom Cameron said: “This has been a very upsetting incident for the man and woman involved.

“We are carrying out an extensive investigation and are now looking for the public to help us trace the men pictured as we believe they may have information which could assist us.

“It is understood that the men may be from the Liverpool area.

“They are described as aged between mid 20s and early 30s, of average build, and around 5ft 8in tall.

“It is believed they were in the company of a third male also understood to be from the Liverpool area, of a similar age and build, and around 5ft 10in tall.

“Anyone who recognises the men in the images released or who has any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 3699 of November 17 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”