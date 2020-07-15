CCTV images released in bid to find man after Aberdeen shop assault and robbery

North-east police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault and robbery in an Aberdeen shop.

A shop assistant at L&M stores on Hutcheon Street was threatened with a blade at 3am on July 2 and had her handbag stolen.

Now police have released CCTV of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The man in the images is described as wearing a grey tracksuit top, grey tracksuit trousers with a black stripe down the outside of the thigh, black beanie hat with small white logo on the front, white face mask and black gloves.

He also appears to have his left ear pierced and a tattoo to the left side of his neck.

Detective Constable Kelly Green, of Aberdeen CID, said: “I would urge the man in the image, anyone who may recognise him, or anyone who has any information, to contact police as soon as possible.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 0387 of July 2, or should you wish to remain anonymous you can direct your call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.