News / Local Police receive report of alleged spiking by injection at Aberdeen nightclub By Craig Munro 24/10/2021, 6:35 pm Updated: 24/10/2021, 7:34 pm The picture included in the tweet from @edensmith0904 Police in Aberdeen say they have received a report of an alleged spiking by injection at a nightclub in the city centre. The report stems from a post on Twitter from Saturday evening, in which a woman claims to have been drugged at Babylon, located above College Bar on Alford Place, the previous night. The tweet, posted by account @edensmith0904, also includes a picture of the woman's shoulder with a large discoloured patch.