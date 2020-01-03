Police re-appeal for information on missing north-east man

A renewed appeal has been made in the search for a missing north-east man.

Antony Rodgers, 57, was reported missing from his home in Elgin on December 31.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in in height, and of a medium build with a distinctive scar on his jaw.

New CCTV has now been released of Antony, when he was last seen cycling on the B9011 into Kinloss from Forres.

Inspector Michael McKenzie of Buckie South West Street Station said: “We have released footage of the last sighting of Antony that was caught on local CCTV. It was taken around 10.05pm on 31st December as he was cycling on the B9011 into Kinloss from Forres before turning onto the road towards Findhorn.

“Antony’s bike is quite distinctive. It has a black frame with blue flashes and ‘Muddy Fox’ in white letters on the side. It has panniers on the rear and has his name written on the frame.

“As the days pass, concern is growing for his wellbeing and safety. He has not been missing before and it is extremely out of character for him not to be in touch with his family and friends.

“Searches are continuing in the Forres area and local officers are being assisted by a specialist search advisor and police dogs have also been used in searches.

“Anyone who has seen Antony, or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101 quoting reference number 0470 of 1 January 2020.”