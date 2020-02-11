Police re-appeal for information on missing north-east man

A renewed appeal has been made in the search for a missing north-east man.

John Laughrie was last seen at his home in Findochty on the afternoon of Sunday, February 9.

Now, officers have traced the 51-year-old’s vehicle – a grey Ford Ranger truck – on Church Street in the village.

John is described as 5ft 11in, of a medium build with brown hair and wears glasses on occasion.

Inspector Michael McKenzie from the Buckie community policing team said: “Thank you to everyone who has contacted us so far with information relating to John’s whereabouts.

“However, concern is growing for his wellbeing and safety.

“I would ask locals to please check gardens and outbuildings while searches continue in the area.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2740 of February 9 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.