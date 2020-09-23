Police raid Aberdeen properties in ‘day of action’ on drugs and violence

Raids have been carried out at several properties in Aberdeen as part of a “day of action” cracking down on drug crime and violence in the city.

Teams of officers targeted addresses in Tillydrone and Seaton in an intelligence-led operation designed to take drugs off the city’s streets and protect communities from violent crime.

Code-named Operation Aspen, the bust saw quantities of Class A drugs, including crack cocaine, recovered along with cash and a number of weapons.

Several people were also arrested as part of the operation, which was targeted at serious and organised crime groups in the city.

It was carried out by officers from Tillydrone and Seaton community policing team, along with the city centre problem solving team and force reserve unit.

As well as keeping drugs off the streets and prosecuting those involved in the trade, people in need of support will be signposted to available services.

The officers leading the operation said it is focused on protecting the vulnerable as well as targeting those involved in the drug trade in Aberdeen.

Inspector Andy Machray said: “This is as much about providing support to those who need it and diverting them away from the problem towards those who can help them as it is about arresting and prosecuting people.

“We have strong partnership bonds with organisations who can provide support and we are using them to help vulnerable people.

“Our aim is to support people rather than simply keep putting them in and out of our system.”

He added: “It is about resolving the issue of substance misuse in communities in the city. We want to work in partnership with organisations and signpost people away from substance misuse to other initiatives which can help them.”

Two people, aged 29 and 26, were arrested in connection with the sale and supply of Class A drugs.

A further three, aged 33, 33 and 45, were arrested in connection with being in possession of Class A and B drugs.

Sergeant Mark Adam added: “This operation was instigated in response to concerns raised by the local community and continues our commitment to dealing with serious and organised crime, targeting those involved.

“These operations are not only preventative, they also assist connecting and signposting those involved in illegal activities to various sources of help and support.”

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Ross Grant said: “It will be welcome news to local residents that our local policing team continue to do all they can to ensure our communities are kept safe and free from the scourge of drug dealing activities.

“I am very grateful to our local policing team who have been consistently very responsive and pro-active in addressing drug crime.”