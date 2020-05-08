Police pup Zeus unleashed to help north-east communities

A new recruit has joined the North East Police Division bringing a wave of paw-sitivity to the team.

Police dog Zeus and his partner constable Wigley successfully completed their 12-week training course for the North East Division Police Dog Unit and have now joined the force.

Zeus is one of two Belgian Malinois dogs working to help reduce crime in the north-east along with a number of German Shepards and other specialist pups.

He was selected from the Glasgow Dog Training Centre where he demonstrated his all the skills needed to be a good police dog.

PC Wigley will help the pooch at work bringing eight-years of service to their partnership. The pair will assist the division in keeping the public safe.