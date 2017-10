Sign up to our Daily newsletter

The death of a man at a property in Aberdeenshire is not suspicious, say police.

An investigation was launched after a 24-year-old man was found dead in a property on Castle Road, Cruden Bay.

Emergency services had been called following the unexplained death just after 5pm yesterday.

Police Scotland have this afternoon confirmed there are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.