A 24-year-old man has died in a North-east property – prompting a police investigation.

Emergency services were called to the unexplained death in Castle Road, Cruden Bay, near Peterhead, today at around 5.30pm.

Detectives said investigations were at an “early stage” and it is not yet clear if the death was suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are in attendance at a sudden death.

“It is still in its infancy at this moment.

“There is a report of a death.”