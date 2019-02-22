Police probe sudden death of woman, 44, in Aberdeen

Police and ambulance crews were called to an Aberdeen property following the sudden death of a woman.
Emergency services went to the home on Union Street yesterday at around 5pm.
A Police Scotland spokesman told the Evening Express there was no suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.
He said: “We had a number of crews in attendance along with our colleagues from the Scottish Ambulance Service.
“We were dealing with the sudden death of a 44-year-old woman in a property on Union Street.
“There is nothing suspicious regarding the death.
“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”