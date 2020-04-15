Police probe ‘sextortion’ email scam

Police are investigating a so-called sextortion scam where fraudsters are threatening to publish online footage of victims.

It involves emails being sent to people with the suspect claiming to have video footage of the recipient watching pornography.

The suspect is then demanding payment in bitcoin, threatening that failure to do so will result in the video being published. This is known as sextortion.

Police received 16 reports about it last week and that rose to 96 by Tuesday. The reports have been made across every Police Scotland division.

Detective Inspector Michael McCullagh, of cybercrime investigations, said: “These type of scams aren’t unusual however this particular suspect or group has used a similar method and wording in every email and in greater numbers than we normally see.

“The emails show current or legacy passwords belonging to the victim, making the threat seem credible. This is a tactic used by criminals to alarm potential victims.

“Awareness is crucial to avoid becoming a victim to this type of crime and I would encourage people to recognise this.

“Don’t make any payment, don’t reply to the email and take measures to enhance your security such as changing your passwords.”