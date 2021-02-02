Police probe serious assault in Forres which left man with life-changing injuries

Police have launched an appeal for information after a 53-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries following a serious assault in Forres.

The incident occurred on Castlehill Road on Saturday January 2 between 11am and 1pm, however, was not reported to police until last Thursday.

The 53-year-old sustained life-changing injuries to his leg which were only found to be more serious than first suspected after he attended hospital two weeks later.

Police are now appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

Constable Jamie Barclay said: “Although this incident happened several weeks ago, it has only just been brought to the attention of the police.

“No matter the time span, we will always investigate.

“The man who sustained this attack has been left with significant life-changing injuries and therefore it is vital we find the person responsible.

“Anyone who was in the area, and who may remember seeing or hearing anything, no matter how insignificant it may have seemed at the time, is urged to come forward.

“It is believed that the man walked from Green Road to High Street shortly after being assaulted and would have had visible injuries – do you remember seeing him?

“If you have dash-cam footage or personal security cameras that may have captured anything, we would also ask you to check and give this to the Police.”

Information can be shared with police by dialling 101, or anonymous reports can be issued through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.