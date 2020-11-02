Police launch investigation after fires in north-east town centre

Hopes are high that a CCTV system can bring those behind a series of deliberate fires in a north-east town to justice.

It follows a spate of blazes in Peterhead town centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The items set on fire included a mattress behind Duo Duo Chinese Restaurant on Erroll Street, a bin alight on Drummers Corner at Semi-Chem and a pallet set on fire behind Farmfoods.

Fire crews were called out to Erroll Street shortly before 3 am and they managed to put out the burning pallets in a matter of minutes.

© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen Journals

The Duo Duo Chinese restaurant was left with a burnt window area and part of the Semi-Chem store had to be boarded up due to the damage.

Nobody was injured as a result but police have branded the actions of those involved as “reckless” with officers treating the fires as wilful.

A police investigation into the incident has been launched.

Peterhead South and Cruden councillor Stephen Calder are hopeful the town’s CCTV system will help track down those behind it.

He said: “I hope anyone with information about these incidents will come forward so that those responsible are caught.

“It’s an area which has benefitted lately from the installation of CCTV cameras, so I hope this might help in the detection of the crime.”

Detective Constable Debbie Mitchell of north-east division CID said: “Deliberately starting fires is reckless and can have extremely serious consequences.

“We are investigating these incidents and would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.

“This includes anyone who may have dashcam footage or private CCTV from the area.

“Anyone who can help our inquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0560 of 31 October, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A fire service spokesman said: “We were called out at 2.51 am. It was pallets on fire and they had been left out in the open.

“We used a hose reel jet and the stop message came back at 2.55 am.”