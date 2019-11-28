Police probe into fire at north-east farm

Police have launched a probe into a fire which took place at a north-east farm.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Waulkmill Farm in Rothienorman at around 8.45pm on Tuesday.

Around 1,000 bales of straw were destroyed in the fire, and the value of the damage is expected to reach a five-figure sum.

Nobody was injured.

Sergeant Colin Houston said: “Inquiries are still ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keeping an open mind as to how it may have started. We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area before the fire broke out.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3505 of 27 November. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.