Police probe cause of blaze at former Aberdeen barracks

A major probe into a fire that tore through part of a former Aberdeen army barracks is under way.

Emergency crews were called to the Roy Strathdee building on Don Street shortly after 9pm on Bonfire Night and battled the blaze for six hours.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

The fire tore through the roof of a garage at the back of the property which was left charred.

Blue paper towels and other supplies stored at the site were strewn across a yard next to a police car guarding the scene yesterday.

The building is owned by Aberdeen University and was once home to the University Officer Training Corps. It is currently up for sale.

The facility is being used for storage by the institution and “low value” goods were kept at the site.

Jason Diaz lives opposite the property and could see the emergency services battling the blaze from his flat.

He said he spotted the drama unfolding from a window at his home and saw emergency crews battling the flames.

Mr Diaz, 29, said: “I was in the kitchen and I saw loads of people watching it from my window.

“We saw the firefighters trying to put it out. I don’t know how it started.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Another resident, who did want to be named, said the building was still alight when he turned in for the night.

He said: “There was quite a lot of smoke when I came back from football. Everyone was outside watching.

“The fire was going for a good while and it was still going when we went to bed.”

A police spokeswoman said they were now looking to establish the full circumstances of the blaze.

She said: “Officers are investigating a fire in Don Street, Aberdeen, which was reported at around 9.05pm. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

An Aberdeen University spokesman confirmed the building was used as a storage facility and some of their staff were at the scene while the emergency services dealt with the blaze.

He said: “The building is owned by the university and is a non-operational facility, with part of it used as a temporary store for low-value and non-hazardous materials.

“Staff from the university’s estates department were at the scene as part of our response to the incident, and we are working with the fire brigade and police as they carry out their inquiries into the cause of the fire.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We received the call just after 9pm to a fire at former army barracks.

“It was in the ground floor of a storage area and we had three appliances on scene.

“We used two hose-reel jets and two breathing apparatus.

“We handed the scene over to the police at 3.20am.

“There were no injuries.”