Police probe attempted break-in at north-east golf course

Police are probing an attempted break-in at a north-east golf course.
An attempt was made to break-in to McDonald Golf Club in Ellon over the weekend.
Damage was caused to the rear doors of the building with someone trying to force them open.
Police are appealing for information about this crime, which took place between Saturday and Sunday.
If you have CCTV covering the area or saw anything suspicious, contact 101 referencing 2419 of the 27/09.
