Police probe after offensive graffiti sprayed on Aberdeen school

A police probe has been launched after vandalism at an Aberdeen school.

Extra patrols have been deployed around Walker Road Primary after graffiti, using offensive language, was scrawled on an outdoor classroom twice this week.

PC Rachel Polson said: “We are appealing for witnesses after Walker Road School was vandalised. The damage will be both costly and inconvenient to remove.”

Emily Story, acting head teacher, said: “Our pupils and families should not be exposed to this language.

“We are working alongside the police and community to prevent this happening again.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.