Police probe after fire at Aberdeen primary school

An investigation has been launched after a fire in an Aberdeen school.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Tullos Primary school, with police and fire crews in attendance at 9.10pm yesterday.

Firefighters were on scene for around an hour after a “small fire” in an office in the school.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Aberdeen are investigating a housebreaking and wilful fire raising incident which occurred at Tullos Primary School on Girdleness Road.

“Inquiries are at an early stage but anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “We received the call at 9.10pm that the fire alarm was going off in the school.

“It was a small fire in a ground floor office of the school.

“It had burnt itself out by the time our crew from Altens arrived.

“Police were in attendance and we left the scene at 10pm.”

The school was open to staff and pupils today.

A spokesman from Aberdeen City Council said: “The school remained open this morning and there was no damage.

“As the police are investigating the incident we will not be able to comment further.”