Police probe after death of infant in Aberdeen

An investigation was today under way after the death of an infant in Aberdeen.

Officers were seen at an address in Gaitside Terrace in Garthdee from around 4am yesterday.

Police said the child’s death is being treated as “unexplained”.

Two police cars as well as an ambulance and a paramedic car were on the scene.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said an investigation was under way.

He said: “Police Scotland can confirm that an infant has sadly died.

“The death of the child is being treated as unexplained, however, inquiries are ongoing.”

Two officers were stationed outside the home yesterday afternoon.

Neighbours today told how a number of emergency vehicles were in attendance.

Jacqueline Fraser, 57, said: “We just woke up and there was lots of police and an ambulance in the street.”

Her husband Graham Fraser, 64, said: “There was loads of emergency services all over the place, there were two police cars and a couple of ambulance crews, and then some more came over later on.”