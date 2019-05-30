Police probe after break-in at Aberdeen cafe

An investigation has been launched after an Aberdeen café was broken into in the early hours of the morning.

A till and tip jar were taken from Grub Fresh Food on the Spital around 2am.

Around £600 was stolen in the incident, and the window of the front door smashed.

Unfortunately Grub on Spital was broken into last night, our tip jar and till were emptied and the glass on our door was… Posted by Grub Fresh Food on Thursday, 30 May 2019

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers are investigating a theft by housebreaking from a commercial premises in the Spital area of Aberdeen.

“The incident occurred at around 2.00am on Thursday 30 May 2019 where a window was smashed and a mid three figure sum of cash was stolen from within the premises.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0282 of 30 May.