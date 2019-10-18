Police launch investigation after body found at Aberdeen flats

Police are investigating the death of a man at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the tenement on Froghall Avenue at around 10am yesterday.

Officers said the death was being treated as unexplained and their investigation into the incident was continuing.

They cordoned off the flat, allowing only residents to enter and leave.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a call at around 10.05am. Police received a report a man had died at a property on Froghall Avenue, Aberdeen.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed they were also called to the scene.

He said: “We received a call at 9.58am to attend an incident on Froghall Avenue in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance and a paramedic response unit to the scene.”