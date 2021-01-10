Police probe after attempted break in at Dunnottar Castle

Police have launched an appeal for information following an attempted break in at a north-east beauty spot.

The incident at Dunnottar Castle near Stonehaven is said to have taken place between 4.30pm on Friday and noon on Saturday.

Damage has been sustained to a door and lock at the ruined medieval fortress.

Police are urging witnesses or anybody with any information to come forward.

Once again we were subjected to an attempted break in at the Castle. What is wrong with people? There’s NOTHING of value… Posted by Dunnottar Castle on Saturday, January 9, 2021

In a statement issued on social media, Dunnottar Castle said: “Once again we were subjected to an attempted break in at the castle.

“What is wrong with people? There’s nothing of value in the Castle.

“Our new CCTV security system has been checked and images sent to the police to identify the culprits.

“If you hear anything about this latest attack please let us know.”

Constable Melissa McDonald added: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and seen anything suspicious to get in touch.

“The castle is of historical importance to both the local area and Scotland in general, and in this instance, the door and lock have been damaged.”

Appeal following break-in at Dunnottar CastleWe are appealing for information following an attempted break-in at… Posted by North East Police Division on Sunday, January 10, 2021

The historic fortress is currently closed to visitors with operators taking the difficult decision to close temporarily due to “unprecedentedly low visitor numbers and the announcement of the latest tier restrictions”.

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.