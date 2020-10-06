Police probe Aberdeen University principal’s near 500-mile trip south

Police are investigating the principal of Aberdeen University’s trip to Wales amid coronavirus restrictions.

Professor George Boyne, who is also vice-chancellor, issued an apology after making a 480-mile trip for a “private health matter” before taking residence at his family home, which is occupied by his son.

The stay came just weeks after people across the UK were banned from visiting other households in an attempt to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Large-scale outbreaks have been reported at university campuses across the country since reopening, including at Hillhead student village in Aberdeen, where scores of students have been placed into lockdown to prevent clusters growing.

Prof Boyne said South Wales Police told him they would not be taking any action but now the force has said it is “investigating the circumstances” of the journey.

A spokesman for the force said: “South Wales Police is investigating the circumstances of Professor Boyne’s travel to the Vale of Glamorgan.

“Should the investigation deem the travel to have been a breach of current Welsh Government regulations, appropriate action – consistent with our approach throughout the pandemic – will be taken.”

An Aberdeen University spokesman said Prof Boyne is “cooperating fully” with the investigation into his actions.

“After acting in good faith and reporting his circumstances to a member of staff at a South Wales Police station, Professor Boyne understood no further action would be taken.

“He has subsequently learned that South Wales Police are now reviewing the circumstances in more detail and Professor Boyne is cooperating fully with their review.”

The spokesman said the university authorities are also continuing their own probe into Prof Boyne’s actions.

He said: “The senior governor met with members of the university court and briefed them on the circumstances and received their feedback. The matter is still under consideration.”

In a written apology emailed to students and staff, Mr Boyne wrote: “On Friday I travelled down to Wales for a private health matter, to see a consultant I have been seeing for some time.

“For the purposes of the visit I have been staying at our house in Wales which is occupied by our son. As I have reduced immunity, it felt like the safest option to be in our house, rather than in a hotel.

“It has been suggested to me that this may not be in line with local guidance. I have checked the position with South Wales Police and have been advised that they will not be taking any action.

“However, I sincerely apologise for any concern this may cause. I have informed the senior governor of Aberdeen University.”