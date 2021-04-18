Police presence on Aberdeen road after report of woman assaulted

Officers are currently on the scene after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Aberdeen.
Two police vans and three cars could be seen parked near Abbotswell Road this morning.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8am, officers were called to a report of a woman assaulted in Abbotswell Road, Aberdeen.
“Officers are currently at the scene.”
A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.
For more updates on this story, read more here.
