On The Beat: Police praise youngsters for being ‘credit to their communities’ during north-east patrols

I am a uniformed Police Constable working within the Bucksburn/ Bridge of Don community Policing Team based at Bucksburn Police Office.

We cover a large and varied beat which encompasses the residential areas of Bucksburn, Kingwells, Dyce, Bridge of Don and Danestone as well as more rural areas out as far as Blackburn to the west and Blackdog to the north.

Traditionally over the summer months, we experience an increase in calls relating to anti-social behaviour involving young people and this year I was tasked with organising additional patrols to tackle the issue.

Throughout our beat there is a high teenage population and it is important that we engage with local youths and identify congregation points to assist us in building a better picture should any criminal activity occur in the future.

Understandable with such an expansive area to cover, we had to work in partnership with key stakeholders such as Aberdeen City Council and the Scottish Fire Service to review all anti-social behaviour calls, identify repeat or concerning locations and feed this back to the team. We also receive information from community groups and local councillors which allow us to gauge where antisocial behaviour is causing distress to the local community.

With all this information at hand, over the past several weeks my colleagues and I have carried out high visibility patrols in key areas throughout the beat. The purpose of these was firstly to reassure the communities, of which young people are very much part of, and also to engage with young people themselves and discuss how their actions may be perceived by others. On top of this, where offences were identified we dealt with these swiftly and appropriately.

Longer-term, our aim was to build confidence in the police and try to dissuade any young people from becoming involved in criminality, which although may seem like harmless fun, could have serious implications for their future. We also, where appropriate, passed on details to our early intervention partners.

With young people now back at school, we are looking forward to re-engaging with local schools and providing any support required. In our beat there are four secondary schools and we have an excellent working relationship with teaching staff at them all. We regularly attend and engage with pupils and staff, whether that is for formal talks or just to say hello.

Lastly, but certainly not least, I would like to stress that the vast majority of the young people my colleagues and I engaged with were polite, well behaved and a credit to their families and communities. I would like to thank our communities for working with us and for supporting us with our activity which as always has the ultimate aim of keeping people safe.