Police praise new mobile equipment rolled out to north-east officers

Police have praised new technology rolled out across the force for helping officers provide a more “efficient” service to north-east communities.

The new mobile devices have been handed out to police across the north-east so they can access the computer system while working out of the office.

Officers can now take statements on an electronic notebook which can be signed by victims and witnesses with a stylus pen.

Apps have also been uploaded on to the mobiles so police can carry out checks and send in reports from the scene of an incident.

The new devices will enable officers to do their work without the need for them to return to the office to fill out paperwork.

It is part of a £21 million scheme being rolled out across Scotland which will involve 10,000 handsets being handed out to officers.

Police Constable Julie Nicol who works in the city centre, said the new devices would be beneficial for both her colleagues and the local community.

She said it would stop the “bungee cord” effect of having to return to police stations to file reports after dealing with incidents.

PC Nicol said: “It is really simple and not complex at all.

“It stops this bungee cord of coming back to the office and it makes us more efficient.

“I used to work in the Shire and if you were called out to seven accidents, that would mean you would have seven different reports to write up at the office.

“It is much better being able to use those phones on the street and I think us being out there (more) will deter crime as well.”

Officers are being trained to use the devices throughout the summer and bosses hope every officer will soon have one of the handsets.

Inspector Jon Miller has been overseeing the introduction of the devices across the north-east.

He said: “There’s a massive advantage for us in that we will be able to complete paperwork at the scene and we won’t have to come back to an office.

“It means we have more time in the community and we won’t have to double-key data we have in paper format.”