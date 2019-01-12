Police plea over city harbour fire-raisers

Police have made a fresh appeal to catch those responsible for torching fishing boats at a north-east harbour as it emerged another suspicious fire in the community could be linked.

Emergency services were called to Cove Harbour after five boats, a shed and fishing gear were destroyed in a blaze just after 3am on Sunday.

The nearby £350 million Aberdeen Harbour expansion project at Nigg Bay has also recently been targeted by fire-raisers.

On Boxing Day, a crane was destroyed in what police believe to be a deliberate blaze, and last week construction equipment and other vehicles were damaged.

Meanwhile, officers have been made aware of a large industrial-sized wheelie bin being set on fire in the Charleston Park area of Cove at around 1.20am on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: “In relation to the Charleston Park fire, we have been told a red saloon-type car was seen leaving the scene and I would urge anyone with information to call the police on 101 as soon as possible, quoting ref. no. 1113 of January 6.

“Do you have private CCTV or dash-cam footage which may have captured this vehicle? Or did you see or hear any unusual activity that night?

“As our inquiries continue into each incident, I must stress that we are still keeping an open mind as to whether they are linked.

“Additional patrols have been carried out every night since to help prevent any similar incidents.

“In the past week it has been extremely heartening to see so many people supporting the fishermen who lost their possessions in the fire at Cove Harbour. But this incident – along with the others – were malicious crimes and I would like to provide every assurance that extensive inquiries are ongoing.”

The announcement came as an MSP urged the Scottish Government to support the fishing community.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr has asked Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing to contact the fishermen in an attempt to safeguard their livelihoods.

Mr Kerr said: “This has plainly had a major effect on the community around Cove Harbour. The impact of that damage is hard to quantify. Livelihoods are at stake.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We extend our sympathies to the fisherman and wider community following this tragic fire at Cove Harbour.

“We expect the local authority to provide all necessary support and services as required to those affected.”