Police plans to close north-east station branded ‘unacceptable’ by Aberdeenshire MP

Concerns have been raised by a north-east MP on how effectively Portlethen will be policed as plans to close the town’s station are announced.

Following a review of Portlethen and its need for a police station, facilities within the town have been deemed surplus to requirement and could potentially close.

The news has led West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP, Andrew Bowie to voice his concerns.

Mr Bowie said: “While the majority of officers are currently based at Stonehaven and Nigg, the last thing anyone wants is for Portlethen to be left without any frontline police based in the town whatsoever.

“For a place of its size, residents deserve to have a regular police presence and I’m worried these proposals will have an impact on issues such as response times.”

Disposal of the station will go under consultation

Officers will be carrying out a community consultation in relation to the disposal of Portlethen Police Station.

Minimal resources have been based at the station for some time now, with the premises primarily used by support functions.

Chief Inspector Jackie Knight added: “The police estates strategy is designed to ensure it is fit for purpose, reflects the nature of policing and can support service delivery to local communities.

“Each division reviews and considers their requirements in consultation with communities, partners and stakeholders.

“This allows us to identify and propose locations where existing buildings no longer meet local policing requirements and where other opportunities exist.

“By making the necessary changes to our estate, we can maintain a visible, accessible and responsive service that keeps people safe.

“Any future plans will also be subject to the approval of the Scottish Police Authority.”