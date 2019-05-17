Police patrol cars caught on Aberdeen’s Broad Street reported

The registration numbers of patrol cars caught using the city’s part-pedestrianised Broad Street have been passed on to police.

Figures released at the operational delivery committee yesterday showed that more than 4,000 drivers have been clocked entering the bus and cycle zone.

However, it is not known how many police cars have been captured on the cameras since the revamped road first opened in August 2018.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council told the Evening Express the local authority was compiling details of patrol cars caught using the route to Police Scotland.

Currently officers can only drive on the road if they have been called out to deal with an emergency.

Police Scotland said they were in discussions with Aberdeen City Council about the use of the street.

During the meeting, councillor Gordon Townson said: “I have seen a number of marked police cars going through without blue lights.”

A council officer then stated that vehicle registrations of patrol cars clocked travelling along the street had been passed on to police.

Yesterday Chief Inspector Mackay said: “There are hundreds of vehicle movements each day from the busiest police station in Aberdeen.

“Broad Street is a vital route from our adjacent Queen Street HQ and all police officers are aware of using it for emergencies. However, we also have a responsibility to police the area, given that it now makes up a significant part of our city centre, with numerous licensed premises in the vicinity and the council HQ.

“Discussions have taken place with Aberdeen City Council regarding the emergency element of the exemption and we have fed back difficulties we have encountered patrolling areas close to licensed premises, transporting custodies from Marischal College and where a genuine and pressing policing purpose exists.”