Section of A96 partially blocked after four-car crash

One carriageway of a major north-east road has been blocked off after a four-car crash.

Police were called to the scene, on the A96 near Lhanbryde, at around 4.30pm.

Nobody is reported to have been injured in the incident, and neither the fire service nor the ambulance were called to the scene to assist.

However, the road’s eastbound carriageway has been closed.

❗NEW⌚16.30#A96 RTC reported E/B at Lhanbryde Traffic in the area looks very slow Police are en route#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/cd1fPJKUfm — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 30, 2020

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report just before 4.30pm of a four-vehicle RTC on the A96 just outside of Lhanbryde.

“There doesn’t appear to be any injuries, and the eastbound carriageway is closed.”