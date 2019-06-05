Police operation to tackle antisocial behaviour in north-east town

Officers have carried out an operation in Stonehaven aimed at tackling antisocial behaviour.

It was conducted in conjunction with the Feein’ Market on Saturday, which drew 5,000 visitors to the town.

A total of 21 licensed premises were visited, three fixed penalty notices were given for antisocial behaviour and four people were charged with offences including assault, threatening behaviour, breach of court conditions and possession of drugs.

Four motorists were also charged with various road traffic offences.

