Police operation snares 14 speeding drivers in Aberdeen

A police operation has led to 14 drivers in Aberdeen being charged with speeding offences over four days.

Officers from the Tillydrone and Seaton Locality Policing Team carried out the operation between Monday and today, in response to concerns from locals over speeding in the area.

In addition to the 14 people charged with driving over the speed limit, a further two were charged with other road traffic offences.

PC Craig Scott, from the Tillydrone Local Policing Team, said: “Although the vast majority of road users were abiding by the rules and speed limits, a notable number of drivers were travelling in excess of the speed limit and charged accordingly.

“I would like to remind all drivers to abide by speed limits especially in built-up areas and would also specifically like to remind drivers that Gordon’s Mills Road, the Diamond Bridge and Gordon Brae are all a 30mph speed limit.

“If anyone has concerns about speeding in their community they can contact Police Scotland on 101.”