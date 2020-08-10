Police officers begin work at new north-east base

Police in a north-east town have moved into their new base.

Officers in Peterhead are now working out of the facility at Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan House headquarters.

The force have moved into the extension on St Peter Street and it means the facility at Merchant Street is no longer open to the public.

The two-storey building which is part of Buchan House cost £1.5 million to construct.

Chief Superintendent George Macdonald said: “The police station at Merchant Street has served local officers well over the years, however we are delighted to be moving to Buchan House where we will co-locate with our partners at Aberdeenshire Council.

“The move opens up many opportunities for Peterhead including increased access to services for the public, as well as the closer working opportunities it will provide for Aberdeenshire Council, Police Scotland and our partners.

“As always, if you need help in an emergency please call Police on 999 or contact 101 for non-emergencies.”