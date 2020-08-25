Police officer issues warning about driver fatigue on north-east roads

A north-east police officer has put out a warning against driving while fatigued, as the Scottish Government and Road Safety Scotland launched a new campaign on the issue.

The ‘Driving Tired Kills’ initiative hopes to raise awareness of driver tiredness, which experts say is a factor in up to 30% of all collisions on Scotland’s roads.

Inspector Neil Morrison, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Driving tired can have devastating consequences and is known to be a contributory factor in fatal and serious injury crashes.

“It is vital that drivers are suitably rested before setting off for their journey and that regular breaks are taken.

“We all have a responsibility to be safe behind the wheel and with a large number of rural roads here in the north east, drivers should ensure that they are fit for their journey.”