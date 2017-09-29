Police officer involved in crash has conviction appeal bid kicked out

An Aberdeen police officer who was involved in a crash while responding to a 999 call has had her appeal against her careless driving conviction kicked out.

Pc Lesley McAllister’s police car mounted the pavement and smashed through a tree before hitting a wall on the city’s Powis Terrace.

The crash, which involved a red Mini Cooper, happened at the junction between Ashgrove Road and the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, at Kittybrewster.

Neither McAllister nor the driver of the Mini were hurt, but a police officer in the passenger seat of the Peugeot 308 suffered leg injuries.

Both drivers were convicted of careless driving after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and had their licences endorsed with four penalty points and fined £400.

But McAllister appealed the sentence, on the grounds that “special reasons” existed for her careless driving as she was reacting to an emergency at the time of the crash on June 28 last year.

The appeal judgement released by the Court of Appeal said: “The police vehicle, which was displaying blue lights and sounding its siren, was proceeding along the A96 answering a grade two emergency call.

“Both vehicles had been travelling in the same direction on the A96 towards the city centre.

“The driver of the Mini signalled her intention to turn right and took up her correct position.

“The police vehicle was travelling in the same direction, and was on the wrong side of the carriageway, overtaking stationary or slow-moving vehicles.”

It said as the police car approached the junction the Mini turned right and the vehicles collided. The trial heard the Mini driver should have “registered the existence of the warning siren”.

And it was judged that McAllister “drove without due care and attention”.

Sheriff Principal Mhairi Stephen QC has now rejected the policewoman’s appeal. She said: “The appellant, in the full knowledge that she was travelling on the opposing carriageway and that the co-accused’s vehicle was intending to perform a right turn which would take it across the path of her vehicle, took no steps to reduce or avoid the consequences arising if the co-accused performed her signalled manoeuvre.”