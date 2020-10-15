Police officer injured after alleged assault on Aberdeen street

A police officer has been taken to hospital after an alleged assault on an Aberdeen city centre street.

The incident happened as an officer got out of a police van to chase a man on a skateboard at the junction of Esslemont Avenue and Leadside Road in the Rosemount area of the city.

The police van was joined by two other vehicles at the scene as officers searched and arrested the man.

An officer was left on the ground following the altercation and was cradled by colleagues as police waited for an ambulance.

One bystander said the officer had been “punched” by the arrested man.

The officer was put on a stretcher by paramedics and given oxygen before being taken to hospital.

Rosemount councillor, Bill Cormie, said: “This is not good to hear. I am getting a lot of complaints about antisocial behaviour in the area recently.

“There’s been a large police presence for certain things going on. Last week there were a few arrests made.

“It’s is not good to hear an officer has been hurt. We can only hope he is okay.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a man causing a disturbance in the Rose Street area of Aberdeen around 3.15pm on Thursday, 15 October.

“Officers attended and traced a man a short time later. The 26-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A male officer was injured during the incident and has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be assessed.”